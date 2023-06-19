COALINGA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Florida governor and GOP presidential candidate Ron DeSantis is making a stop in Fresno County.

Officials confirmed that DeSantis is making a stop in the Sacramento area and in Coalinga for fundraising events.

Officials confirm to YourCentralValley.com that DeSantis will be stopping at Harris Ranch in Coalinga on Monday for a private event. The event is expected to take place in the afternoon.

Organizers describe the event as private.

Over the weekend, DeSantis made campaign stops in Reno and Gardnerville in Nevada. A campaign spokesperson says DeSantis also plans to make more trips to California in the near future.