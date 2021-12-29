Rollover crash shears off power pole in southeast Fresno

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Rollover crash shears off power pole in southeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One person is in the hospital, and a power pole was sheared off, following a rollover crash in southeast Fresno on Wednesday.

According to the Fresno Fire Department, shortly after 6:00 p.m. a car going south on Chestnut Avenue in the area of Dwight Way struck a power pole and rolled over. The area is a short distance away from Fresno Pacific University.

Crews say the driver pulled themselves out of the car and went to the hospital. It is unknown what caused the crash.

The driver was the only person in the vehicle at the time. No other injuries were reported.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Big Game Countdown
February 13 2022 12:00 am

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com