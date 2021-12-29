Rollover crash shears off power pole in southeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One person is in the hospital, and a power pole was sheared off, following a rollover crash in southeast Fresno on Wednesday.

According to the Fresno Fire Department, shortly after 6:00 p.m. a car going south on Chestnut Avenue in the area of Dwight Way struck a power pole and rolled over. The area is a short distance away from Fresno Pacific University.

Crews say the driver pulled themselves out of the car and went to the hospital. It is unknown what caused the crash.

The driver was the only person in the vehicle at the time. No other injuries were reported.