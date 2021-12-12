Rollover crash in Tulare County leaves one dead, officials say

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has died following a car crash in Tulare County on Saturday, according to CHP officials.

Around 3:00 p.m., officers with Visalia CHP responded to calls of a solo vehicle rollover crash on Avenue 300 west of Highway 198 in Tulare County.

According to officers, the driver of a Chevy Blazer was driving eastbound on Avenue 300 and drove through standing water, causing the vehicle to overturn into an orange grove.

Authorities say the victim, a 44-year-old man from Exeter, was a passenger in the vehicle and was ejected from the car when the crash occurred. According to officers, the man was not wearing his seatbelt.

CHP officials say four other people were in the car at the time of the incident and that they were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Investigators say alcohol or drugs are not suspected factors in the crash at this time.