Rollover crash in Fresno County after vehicle crashes into fence

FRESNO COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) – One person was taken to the hospital following a rollover crash in Fresno County Thursday, according to the CHP.

Officers say the crash took place shortly after 9 p.m. at Herndon and Rolinda avenues.

The vehicle crashed into a fence post and rolled over, according to officers on the scene, but only minor injuries were reported. One person was taken to Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno for treatment.

No other details were available.