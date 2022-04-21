FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The scheduled opening of the Cedar Grove area of Kings Canyon National Park will be delayed due to a rockslide that closed a portion of Highway 180 Wednesday.

According to a release from the National Park Service, “substantial damage” has been reported from the slide, and a winter storm warning could exacerbate the difficulty of working in the area.

Travelers with reservations at Sentinel Campground in Cedar Grove will receive notification if their bookings will need to be canceled.

“This is an evolving situation and we thank everyone for their patience as we wait to learn more about the potential timeline for highway reopening,” said the release from the National Park Service.

The latest information on closings can be found on the National Park Service website.