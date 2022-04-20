FRESNO COUNTY, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – Caltrans is working to clear a stretch of Highway 180 that has been covered by a rockslide.

Caltrans officials say the rockslide has left a 600-foot debris field. 15 trees and boulders weighing up to 200 tons make up the debris field.





Photos provided by Caltrans District 6

Crews are currently working to clear and repair the roadway.

The part of Highway 180 that is affected by the rockslide is currently closed for the winter months so immediate travel will not be impacted.

Caltrans said they will provide information on the reopening of the stretch of Highway 180 when information becomes available.