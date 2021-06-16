‘Rockin’ the Arbor’ rescheduled due to dangerously hot conditions

LEMOORE, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The Greater Kings County Chamber of Commerce has rescheduled their June 18 ‘Rockin’ the Arbor’ (RTA) event due to an excessive heat advisory.

Weather conditions are said to be forecasted between 111 and 113 degrees this week, which increases the potential for heat-related illnesses for those participating or working in outdoor activities.

To prevent the public from heat-related illness the chamber felt it was best to reschedule the event for a later date.

RTA is held every Friday night in June from 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. in Lemoore and invites members from the community into the downtown area to enjoy the summer nights.

Festivities at the event include food and craft vendors, a beer and wine garden, information booths and live music.

The chamber has not stated when the June 18 event will be rescheduled, but they have said the June 25 RTA concert will proceed as originally planned.