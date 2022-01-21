‘Robot dog’ could help secure Fresno air national guard base

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Officials from the 144th Fighter Wing had a treat Friday as they received a demonstration of a “robot dog” that could potentially be used to further secure the Fresno-based unit.

The 144th Fighter Wing, based out of the Fresno Air National Guard base at Fresno Yosemite International Airport, participated in a demonstration of the “quadrupedal unmanned ground vehicle.”

If purchased, the so-called “robot dog” would be used to patrol the base, and would have the ability to notify authorities of any security concerns on the premises.

According to the 144th Fighter Wing, a request for funding is being submitted to the US Air Force, and if funded would be the first California Air National Guard unit to use “robot dogs.”