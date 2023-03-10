KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Officials with the Kings County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday that the body of Roberto Hernandez has been located.

Deputies said Hernandez’ body was found approximately 400 yards west of the Crescent Weir.

Kings County Sheriff’s Office officials say during Thursday night, the Pine Flat Dam reduced water flow into the Kings River due to a major rainstorm and increased water flow from uncontrolled streams.

Deputies say that with the lower water levels, they were able to find the rake that Roberto had gone to retrieve – prompting them to search that area for Roberto himself.

The Kings County Sheriff’s Office Water Rescue Unit was able to deploy divers near the weir to search for Roberto. His family helped with the search and began checking downstream from the weir.

Officials say they located Roberto a short time later.

The Kings County Sheriff’s Office ended the update by offering their condolences to Roberto Hernandez’s family.