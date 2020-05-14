Robert Silva, longtime mayor of Mendota, dies

MENDOTA, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Robert Silva, a longtime mayor of Mendota, passed away Wednesday.

The city of Mendota said Mr. Silva served as a City official since 1978 when he was initially appointed to the Mendota Planning Commission.

Mr. Silva is survived by his wife Mary, their children, and grandchildren.

The City asks members of the community to leave tokens in remembrance of his life at the Robert Silva Plaza.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.