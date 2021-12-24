Robbers get away with cash from Tulare bank, investigators say

TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Police say two individuals with guns entered a bank, demanded money and then fled the scene in a getaway vehicle on Friday in Tulare.

Police received a call that gunshots may have been fired at the Chase bank location at Prosperity Avenue and Hillman Street in Tulare. When officers responded they learned that two suspects had entered the bank with firearms and demanded money.

Investigators say they took an unknown amount of cash and drove off in a vehicle waiting outside the bank.

Detectives are still investigating, but police say no one was injured. No vehicle description has been released yet, but investigators say there may be more than two suspects involved.