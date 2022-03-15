FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- If your wish is to drink ale with an alligator, you might get your chance at the annual ‘Roar and Pour’ beer and wine tasting event at the Fresno Chaffee Zoo.

‘Roar and Pour’ will be back on Friday, March 18, from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

The event will allow guests to sample some of the Central Valley’s best brews and wines, listen to live music, take photos around the zoo and take home a commemorative pilsner glass included with admission.

A variety of food will be made available from food trucks organized by Fresno Street Eats.

A list of participating local breweries and wineries can be found here.

Tickets for non-members are $45, members pay $40. Designated drivers, those who want to skip the wine and beer can purchase an admission ticket for $25.

You can purchase your ticket online on the zoo’s website.