TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities are searching for a man accused of robbing a roadside vendor at gunpoint on Tuesday evening, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 6:00 p.m., deputies were called out to the area of Cartmill Avenue and West Street for a report of a robbery.

When deputies arrived, they reportedly learned that a man and a woman had walked up to a vendor and bought some items.

After making the purchase, deputies say the man pulled out a gun and demanded the vendor hand over money.

Following the robbery, deputies say the suspects left the area with an unknown amount of stolen cash.

A description of the suspects has not been provided by authorities at this time.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at (559) 733-6218.