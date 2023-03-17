TULARE Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Officials with the City of Tulare said the city is experiencing flooding in the southern part near Elk Bayou and the Lactalis/Kraft plant.

They say a levee to the east of the city has been breached on the north side of the north branch of the Tule River, east of Highway 99.

According to the city, the water is flowing westward from the breach towards Highway 99 and the Lactalis/Kraft and G&J Heavy Hauling.

For this reason, Hosfield Drive near Elk Bayou is currently closed to traffic. City officials warn residents to not attempt to travel through these closed roads.

City staff, in conjunction with County of Tulare and State of California personnel, say they are providing support to those affected by the flood water and will continue to work diligently during the next round of storms, which are expected to occur from Sunday, March 19 through Wednesday, March 22, to assist citizens and businesses to the best of their abilities.

Sandbags are available to the public on a limited basis at the City of Tulare Corporate Yard, located at 3981 South K Street in Tulare.

The Regional Incident Command Team says the city is not under direct threat of significant flooding within the city limits currently, however, localized instances of flooding may continue to occur.