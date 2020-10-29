Road closure expected on Golden State Boulevard for street improvements

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Road closure is expected on Golden State Boulevard for street improvements, according to the City of Fresno.

Officials say Golden State Boulevard will be closed, between Shaw and Ashlan avenues, affecting the intersection of Ashlan Avenue and Golden State Boulevard for street improvements.

The road closure will begin Sunday, through January 29 from 6:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. A detour will be in place on northbound Highway 99 off-ramp traffic, at Ashlan Avenue.

Golden State Blvd will be closed, between Shaw & Ashlan Ave beginning Sunday, November 1, from 6:30pm – 6:30am daily through Friday, January 29, 2021. The Ashlan/Golden State intersection and the northbound SR-99 off-ramp will be impacted. Expect delays if traveling in this area pic.twitter.com/FIeKF9xhF3 — City of Fresno (@CityofFresno) October 29, 2020

