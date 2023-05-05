YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Areas of the Yosemite National Park are going to remain closed to the public at leas until July, park officials announced on Friday.

According to park rangers the Merced River peaked a few inches below flood stage early Monday morning, below the forecast peak.

On the first day of May, snow surveys came in at 231% of average for the Merced River Basin and 253% of average for the Tuolumne River basin.

Park authorities have warned there is still a lot of snow to melt, so there may be some periods between late April and early July when Yosemite Valley is inaccessible due to flooding.

For this reason, river-related recreation like rafting, swimming, and picnicking in picnic areas along the river, is likely to be unavailable until sometime in July even when Yosemite Valley is open.