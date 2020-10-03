River Park Regal Cinema gets new upgrades, COVID-19 safety measures in place

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – Regal Cinemas at River Park gave a behind the scenes look at the old, the new, and the what’s to come in the age of COVID.

The theater showcased a modernized look from top to bottom, state-of-the-art technology, and upgraded seating. In regards to the pandemic, Regal Cinemas also requires their employees to wash their hands every 30-60 minutes.

“Everything’s shiny and new and feeling clean, it’s the perfect time with COVID,” said Tracy Kashian, the VP of Marketing and Public Relations at River Park.

Much of the remodel started back in May and was planned before the pandemic.

“I think it was just moving into the modern times, but it fits right into COVID. So, you can literally buy your tickets, your popcorn, any concessions, and have it already ready for you when you get here. So you literally don’t need to see anyone,” said Kashian.

Currently, 10 auditoriums are open and allow 25% capacity or a maximum of 100 people.

Fresno movie-goer, Michael Austin says theaters are opening up just in time.

“This is the time we need it, people need to get inspired, get back to living.”

Austin also practices his own social distancing his own way by sharing his favorite time to see movies.

“During the week when nobody comes in,” Austin laughed.

Guests are required to wear facial coverings throughout the building and while watching movies and at least two empty seats will be in between each party.

