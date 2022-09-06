FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – River Park Farmer’s Market has been canceled for Tuesday due to the extreme heat, officials say.

The National Weather Service office in Hanford has issued an excessive heat warning for Fresno and the San Joaquin Valley with temperatures between 106 to 115 degrees effective until Friday at 8:00 p.m.

The River Park Farmer’s Market in Fresno’s River Park takes place on Tuesdays from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Saturdays from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Meteorologists say temperatures in the Cental Valley will slightly drop to the 90s towards the end of the weekend and the beginning of next week. You can check out KSEE24’s 7-day extended forecast below.