River Park Farmers Market continues during COVID-19 pandemic

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — The weekly Tuesday night River Park Farmers Market took place as scheduled during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Signs were posted reminding shoppers to use social distancing and to avoid touching the produce.

Some venders drove in from outside the Fresno area to sell their products.

Both vendors and many shoppers wore masks but the turnout seemed light.

“It’s shocking that here is some people here with the coronavirus going around, but it would be nicer to see some more,” said Emmanuel Viveros of Viveros Berries.

Farmers markets are considered essential during the pandemic.

The River Park Farmers Market takes place every Tuesday evening and Saturday morning.

