River Park and Campus Pointe to host job fairs this weekend

FRESNO, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – Several businesses will be searching for new employees during job fairs at River Park and Campus Pointe shopping centers this weekend.

The job fairs will be held from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, May 15 at both shopping centers.

The River Park event will take place inside the old Sur la Table space between Panera Bread and REI. Campus Pointe’s event will take place in The Square on the grass area across from Maya Cinemas.

Interviewees are asked to wear professional attire and a face covering, bring a copy of a resume, notepad and pen, and identification.

Businesses looking to hire during the Campus Pointe job fair include Hino Oishi, Sweet Lyfe, Ike’s, Wahoo’s, Mad Duck, Maya Cinemas, Pieology, Que Pasa, and Bulldoc.

During River Park’s job fair, eateries including PF Chang’s, Chick-fil-A, The Hanger, and Rocky Mountain will also be searching for new employees.

Regal, Europe Wax, Macy’s, H&M, Claire’s, Hand & Stone, REI, Ashley Furniture, Marshalls, Michael’s, Old Navy, Children’s Place, and PetSmart will also be looking to fill jobs at River Park locations.