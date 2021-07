The River Fire is burning in Madera and Mariposa Counties.

MARIPOSA COUNTY, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – Cal Fire officials announced on Monday that the River Fire burning in Mariposa and Madera counties has now been 100% contained.

The fire started around 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 11, near Oak Grove Road and Oak Grove School Road, and burned 9,656 acres.

Firefighters will be patrolling the area over the next couple of days.

All evacuations orders, evacuation warnings, and road closures have been lifted.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.