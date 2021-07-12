River Fire doubles in size to 8,000 acres; evacuation orders issued

MARIPOSA COUNTY, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – Firefighters are working to contain a large wildfire burning in Mariposa and Madera counties.

The River Fire started near Oak Grove Road and Oak Grove School Road in Mariposa County around 3 p.m. Sunday.

The latest update from Cal Fire puts the fire at 8,000 acres with 10% containment.

Fire officials say one structure and four outbuildings have been destroyed by the fire.

You can read the full list of evacuation orders, warnings, and road closures in place as of 4 p.m. Monday below:

Evacuation orders are currently in place for the following areas:

MADERA COUNTY:

Road 800

Road 810

Road 812

Road 600

Apache Road to 612 (Both sides)

Road 600 between Apache Ranch Road and Blazing Saddle Trail (Including the spur road JWP Ranch Road)

MARIPOSA COUNTY:

Indian Peak at Usona to Road 800

Oak Grove Road at Oak Grove School Road to Road 800

Stumpfield from Leonard to the Madera County line

Authorities say the evacuation orders are mandatory and residents need to leave the area right away.

Evacuation warnings have been issued for the following areas:

MADERA COUNTY:

Road 600

Road 612

Road 415

The Red Cross has set up a temporary evacuation point at New Life Christian Fellowship at 5089 Cole Road in Mariposa.

Volunteers will be providing evacuees with a safe shelter, meals, water, and health services.

Road closures are currently in place in the following areas:

MADERA COUNTY:

Road 613 to Road 800

Road 600 to Road 619

Road 600 – Road 612

MARIPOSA COUNTY:

Stumpfield Mountain Road and Leonard Road

Indian Peak at Usona Road

Oak Grove Road at Oak Grove School Road

There is currently no estimated time for roads to reopen.

No other details have been released by authorities at this time.