River Fire burns 9,656 acres and is 75% contained

The River Fire is burning in Madera and Mariposa Counties.

MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Firefighters have continued making progress on the River Fire which has burned a total of 9,656 acres and is now at 75% containment, according to Cal Fire.

Cal Fire says six residences and six other minor structures were destroyed in the fire.

One residence and one other minor structure were also damaged, according to officials.

A total of 652 personnel and 62 engines from various agencies were assigned to the fire.

Other agencies on scene include the Madera and Mariposa Sheriff’s Offices, Madera, Mariposa and Merced County Fire Departments as well as the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services.

All evacuation orders and warnings have been lifted, authorities say, but residents have been told by Cal Fire to stay vigilant and be prepared to evacuate in case fire activity changes.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.