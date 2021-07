The River Fire is burning in Madera and Mariposa Counties.

MARIPOSA COUNTY, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – The River Fire has burned 9,500 acres and is 51% contained Friday morning, according to Cal Fire.

Cal Fire said favorable overnight weather conditions contributed to minimal fire activity, which allowed crews to reinforce containment lines.

All evacuations orders, evacuation warnings, and road closures have been lifted, authorities said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.