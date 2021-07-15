River Fire burns 9,500 acres and is 36% contained

The River Fire is burning in Madera and Mariposa Counties.

MARIPOSA COUNTY, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – Firefighters are working to contain the River Fire burning in Mariposa and Madera Counties.

The River Fire has burned 9,500 acres and is 36% contained Thursday morning, according to Cal Fire.

Cal Fire released the following evacuation information.

MARIPOSA COUNTY:

Evacuation Warnings have been lifted and all road closures have been removed.

MADERA COUNTY:

Evacuation Warnings have been lifted in the following areas:

Road 600 between Road 415 and Road 612

Road 600 between Blazing Saddle Trail and Highway 49

Evacuation Orders have been reduced to Evacuation Warnings in the following areas:

Road 600 between Leland Gulch Rd and Blazing Saddle Trail

Road 800

Road 820

Road 810

Road 812

The following areas are open to RESIDENTS ONLY upon proof of residency at the roadblock.

Road 600 @ Leland Gulch Road

Road 600 @ Blazing Saddle Trail

Road 800 @ Road 613

Road 820 @ Mariposa County Line

Road 810 @ Mariposa County Line

Road 812 @ Mariposa County Line

The cause of the fire is under investigation.