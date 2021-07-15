River Fire burns 9,500 acres and is 36% contained

MARIPOSA COUNTY, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – Firefighters are working to contain the River Fire burning in Mariposa and Madera Counties.
The River Fire has burned 9,500 acres and is 36% contained Thursday morning, according to Cal Fire.
Cal Fire released the following evacuation information.
MARIPOSA COUNTY:
Evacuation Warnings have been lifted and all road closures have been removed.
MADERA COUNTY:
Evacuation Warnings have been lifted in the following areas:
- Road 600 between Road 415 and Road 612
- Road 600 between Blazing Saddle Trail and Highway 49
Evacuation Orders have been reduced to Evacuation Warnings in the following areas:
- Road 600 between Leland Gulch Rd and Blazing Saddle Trail
- Road 800
- Road 820
- Road 810
- Road 812
The following areas are open to RESIDENTS ONLY upon proof of residency at the roadblock.
- Road 600 @ Leland Gulch Road
- Road 600 @ Blazing Saddle Trail
- Road 800 @ Road 613
- Road 820 @ Mariposa County Line
- Road 810 @ Mariposa County Line
- Road 812 @ Mariposa County Line
The cause of the fire is under investigation.