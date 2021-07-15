River Fire burns 9,500 acres and is 36% contained

The River Fire is burning in Madera and Mariposa Counties.

MARIPOSA COUNTY, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – Firefighters are working to contain the River Fire burning in Mariposa and Madera Counties.

The River Fire has burned 9,500 acres and is 36% contained Thursday morning, according to Cal Fire.

Cal Fire released the following evacuation information.

MARIPOSA COUNTY:

Evacuation Warnings have been lifted and all road closures have been removed.

MADERA COUNTY:

Evacuation Warnings have been lifted in the following areas:

  • Road 600 between Road 415 and Road 612
  • Road 600 between Blazing Saddle Trail and Highway 49

Evacuation Orders have been reduced to Evacuation Warnings in the following areas:

  • Road 600 between Leland Gulch Rd and Blazing Saddle Trail
  • Road 800
  • Road 820
  • Road 810
  • Road 812

The following areas are open to RESIDENTS ONLY upon proof of residency at the roadblock.

  • Road 600 @ Leland Gulch Road
  • Road 600 @ Blazing Saddle Trail
  • Road 800 @ Road 613
  • Road 820 @ Mariposa County Line
  • Road 810 @ Mariposa County Line
  • Road 812 @ Mariposa County Line

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

