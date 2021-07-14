River Fire burns 9,500 acres and is 21% contained

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The River Fire is burning in Madera and Mariposa Counties.

MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Firefighters are working to contain a large wildfire burning in Mariposa and Madera counties. 

The River Fire has burned 9,500 acres and is 21% contained Wednesday morning, according to Cal Fire.

Evacuation orders are currently in place for the following areas:

  • Road 600 between Road 612 and Blazing Saddle Trail.
  • Road 800
  • Road 810
  • Road 812
  • Road 820 

Evacuation Warning: 

  • Road 600 between Road 415 and Road 612 –
  • Road 600 between Blazing Saddle Trail and Highway 49

Road Closures

Madera County: 

  • Road 600 at Road 619 
  • Road 600 at Road 612 
  • Road 800 at Road 613

Mariposa County:

  • 820 @ Mariposa County Line 
  • 810 @ Mariposa County Line 
  • 812 @ Mariposa County Line

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com