River Fire burns 9,500 acres and is 21% contained

The River Fire is burning in Madera and Mariposa Counties.

MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Firefighters are working to contain a large wildfire burning in Mariposa and Madera counties.

The River Fire has burned 9,500 acres and is 21% contained Wednesday morning, according to Cal Fire.

Evacuation orders are currently in place for the following areas:

Road 600 between Road 612 and Blazing Saddle Trail.

Road 800

Road 810

Road 812

Road 820

Evacuation Warning:

Road 600 between Road 415 and Road 612 –

Road 600 between Blazing Saddle Trail and Highway 49

Road Closures

Madera County:

Road 600 at Road 619

Road 600 at Road 612

Road 800 at Road 613

Mariposa County:

820 @ Mariposa County Line

810 @ Mariposa County Line

812 @ Mariposa County Line

The cause of the fire is under investigation.