River Fire burns 9,500 acres and is 21% contained

MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Firefighters are working to contain a large wildfire burning in Mariposa and Madera counties.
The River Fire has burned 9,500 acres and is 21% contained Wednesday morning, according to Cal Fire.
Evacuation orders are currently in place for the following areas:
- Road 600 between Road 612 and Blazing Saddle Trail.
- Road 800
- Road 810
- Road 812
- Road 820
Evacuation Warning:
- Road 600 between Road 415 and Road 612 –
- Road 600 between Blazing Saddle Trail and Highway 49
Road Closures
Madera County:
- Road 600 at Road 619
- Road 600 at Road 612
- Road 800 at Road 613
Mariposa County:
- 820 @ Mariposa County Line
- 810 @ Mariposa County Line
- 812 @ Mariposa County Line
The cause of the fire is under investigation.