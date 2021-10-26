Rivalry high school football game canceled

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Visalia Unified School District officials Tuesday announced that the annual rivalry game between Golden West and El Diamante high schools has been canceled due to COVID-19-related issues.

The “Battle for the Saddle” varsity football game originally scheduled for Oct. 29 will not be played, although district officials say games between the junior varsity and freshman football teams will go on as planned.

In a news release from Visalia Unified School District, it was announced that the El Diamante athletic department will be working to find a different opponent for Friday.

“Rivalry week” activities on both Golden West and El Diamante campuses are set to continue as scheduled, officials say.