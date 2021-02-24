Rite Aid announces new COVID-19 vaccine availability in Visalia, Reedley

FILE – The sign outside a Rite Aid store in McKeesport, Pa., is seen on Nov. 3, 2020. (Gene J. Puskar / Associated Press, FILE)

May 04 2021 05:30 pm

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Rite Aid on Wednesday announced new COVID-19 vaccine availability at its Visalia and Reedley locations for eligible individuals.

The pharmacy chain said the vaccinations are administered by a certified immunizing pharmacist and customers who get the first dose of the vaccine are automatically scheduled for their follow-up dose.

Customers can visit http://ritea.id/california to book an appointment and visit www.riteaid.com/covid19 to learn more about eligibility and find out where they can sign up for an appointment.

