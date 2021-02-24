Rite Aid announces new COVID-19 vaccine availability in Visalia, Reedley

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Rite Aid on Wednesday announced new COVID-19 vaccine availability at its Visalia and Reedley locations for eligible individuals.
The pharmacy chain said the vaccinations are administered by a certified immunizing pharmacist and customers who get the first dose of the vaccine are automatically scheduled for their follow-up dose.
Customers can visit http://ritea.id/california to book an appointment and visit www.riteaid.com/covid19 to learn more about eligibility and find out where they can sign up for an appointment.