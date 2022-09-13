FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The largest private no-kill shelter in the Central Valley needs your help. Valley Animal Center officials say they need funds to continue to stay open.

They say they’ll need at least $250,000 dollars to make it to the end of the year.

“I’ve been here for a little over two and a half years now and I have not seen this type of financial crunch yet,” said executive director Rob Piccolo.

Piccolo said the cost of food, medicine, and other supplies has increased drastically.

“The public has been really good to us over the years and their donations have slowed in a little bit, whether it’s the economy or what’s the cause, I can’t tell ya. I can just tell you our costs continue to rise and our donations are starting to slow,” added Piccolo.

Piccolo said the center doesn’t receive government funds and they rely heavily on those donations.

“I just got out of a meeting with our animal care supervisors. We talked about — by cutting our costs, by cutting our hours, what does that do for staffing? Yes, we’re going to have to lay off some people staff wise but the animals still need care,” he added.

He said without the $250,000 they need to operate the rest of the year, they might have to limit their hours open, but staff would still have to come in to take care of the animals.

“We gotta do what we gotta do, we have over 250 animals in our care we gotta take care of them and hopefully, this is a short-term issue and we can rebound nicely next year,” he said.

Valley Animal Center has a couple of events coming up, including a concert in the park and Trunk or Treat for October.

The money raised will go back into the shelter.

“All of our little fundraisers we advertise really mean a lot to us. Again, we’re counting on the public donations so anytime we have an event please come on out and help support us,” he said.