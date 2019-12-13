‘I drive myself to the point where I can’t walk:’ Rising local soccer player signs with Jay Z’s sports agency

She had already signed with Puma

CLOVIS, California (KGPE) – Rising local soccer player Dakota Watterson is making her name known around the world after signing with Jay Z’s sports agency.

Just a couple of months ago, the 14-year-old became the youngest player to sign with Roc Nation Sports. Shortly after, she signed with the well-known sports brand Puma.

“It is almost like the perfect storm,” said her dad, Bryce Watterson. “It couldn’t have happened at a better time.”

Most nights, the rising soccer star can be found on the field, running drills, aiming for the net, and setting goals.

“I drive myself to the point where I can’t walk,” said Dakota. “I am very competitive and very strong.”

When Datoka is not on the field, she can be found playing in tournaments around the world. In 2020, she will be traveling to places like Argentina and Spain.

When asked how she spends her off days, she said she runs five to six miles to stay in shape. This hard work and dedication solidifying her as an up-and-coming star, leading to contracts with Puma and Roc Nation Sports.

“You never really think that something like this is going to happen and then it does,” said Bryce. “So it kinda is shocking, it really is.”

“I am very excited for her and seeing what kind of foundation she can leave for generations behind her,” said Dakota’s Trainer Jesus Garcia. “I think she is a perfect example of what other girls at a younger age can look at. “

It starts on the pitch, though improvement of the fundamentals, Dakota gets closer and closer to her long term goal of making it to the big stage.

“My goals are going to the Olympics and like playing in the World Cup,” said Dakota.

“And scoring the winning goal, that would be awesome!”

Her dad supports her each step of the way but anxiously waits for the day her aspirations came true.

“I know if she gets to the World Cup or she gets to the Olympics, I am going to be a mess for sure,” said Bryce.

Every day, hour, minute and second gets her closer to that goal.

