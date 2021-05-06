Rising gonorrhea infections prompts warning from Fresno County

This 1971 microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows Neisseria gonorrhoeae bacteria, which causes the sexually transmitted disease gonorrhea. In a report released Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimated about 36,000 Americans died from drug-resistant infections in 2017 _ down about 18% from an estimated 44,000 in 2013. Though deaths may be going down, non-fatal infections increased nationally from 2013 to 2017, from 2.6 million to 2.8 million. Dramatic increases in drug-resistant gonorrhea, urinary tract infections, and group A strep were largely to blame. (CDC via AP)

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A rise in gonorrhea infections across California prompted a health alert from the Fresno County Department of Public Health Thursday.

Health officials label the increase in cases as alarming.

Patients eventually diagnosed with gonorrhea initially report joint pain, believed to be caused by another issue, before the correct diagnosis is established.

The health department has issued a series of recommendations for healthcare providers, including highlighting the importance of routine screenings.