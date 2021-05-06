Rising gonorrhea infections prompts warning from Fresno County

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A rise in gonorrhea infections across California prompted a health alert from the Fresno County Department of Public Health Thursday.
Health officials label the increase in cases as alarming.
Patients eventually diagnosed with gonorrhea initially report joint pain, believed to be caused by another issue, before the correct diagnosis is established.
The health department has issued a series of recommendations for healthcare providers, including highlighting the importance of routine screenings.