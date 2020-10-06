Rideshare program helping Fresno County’s rural areas – with electric vehicles

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – A new electric rideshare program began in Fresno County Monday, designed to serve areas underserved by current transportation options.

“We want to alleviate those barriers and allow people to get where they need to be in a timely fashion and comfortably while not polluting the environment,” said Matthew Gillian, the Founding Director of Inspiration Transportation.

REV-UP (Rural Electric Vehicle Utilization Project) is working in partnership with the Fresno County Rural Transit Agency, starting off with one vehicle in the West Park area of Fresno. The 2020 Chevy Bolt is all-electric and the rides are currently a $5 roundtrip.

“Recognizing in the city and county of Fresno with the sprawl, with the services that are out there, weren’t really meeting the needs of a lot of the folks that needed them.”

Services such as medical visits, getting to school, and grocery pick-ups in the age of the pandemic are something the REV-UP project is designed to help with. Pollution friendly vehicles are also important.

“We have a lot of air quality things going on here, so literally any little thing that we can do to help with that, I think will go a long way for many people in many different communities.”

The next area Inspiration Transportation will expand into is Biola. Rides are offered Monday to Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. To reserve a ride, call 1-800-425-1524.

For more information go to www.itransportev.com.

