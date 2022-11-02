FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Hundreds of motorcyclists from all over the valley will hit the roads of Fresno and the foothills this weekend, to raise thousands of dollars for veterans.

The 4th Annual Clawson Motorsports Combat Veterans Motorcycle Run is happening this Saturday, November 5th.

Motorcyclists will depart Clawson Motorsports on Blackstone avenue just before 11:00 a.m.

You can register to ride from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. The cost is $35 for a single rider and $50 for two people.

CBS47 is a proud sponsor of the event, which benefits Wreaths Across America, the Veterans Hospital, and Local Combat Veterans Chapter 33-5.