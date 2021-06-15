Rider killed in motorcycle crash identified by Fresno County officials

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno County officials have identified the person who died while riding a motorcycle on Highway 168 in Fresno Monday.

According to the Fresno County Coroner’s office, Aaron Doherty, 45 of Fresno, was driving a Kawasaki Vulcam motorcycle eastbound on Highway 168 at approximately 12:50 a.m. when the motorcycle collided with a portion of the north shoulder guardrail. Investigators say Doherty was ejected.

Doherty was pronounced dead at the scene after officers attempted lifesaving efforts.

Investigators say Doherty was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.