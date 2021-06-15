Rider killed in motorcycle crash identified by Fresno County officials

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno County officials have identified the person who died while riding a motorcycle on Highway 168 in Fresno Monday.

According to the Fresno County Coroner’s office, Aaron Doherty, 45 of Fresno, was driving a Kawasaki Vulcam motorcycle eastbound on Highway 168 at approximately 12:50 a.m. when the motorcycle collided with a portion of the north shoulder guardrail. Investigators say Doherty was ejected.

Doherty was pronounced dead at the scene after officers attempted lifesaving efforts.

Investigators say Doherty was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com