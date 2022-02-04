Richard Torrez Jr. honored in Tulare following his Olympic success in Tokyo

TULARE, Calif. (KGPE) – A mural honoring a heavyweight boxer silver medalist was unveiled in Downtown Tulare on Friday. Richard Torrez Jr. made the Central Valley proud during his run at the Olympics in Tokyo – and his Tulare community continues giving back.

The presentation comes as the olympian boxer is officially entered into the Tulare County Hall of Fame, along with Bob Mathias and Sim Iness.

“Training by myself, all those restless nights, tryna be a better version of a boxer of myself, it didn’t really mean much until the community came and supported me,” said Torrez.

Now fighting professionally, Richard Torrez Jr. has a fight is coming up in a month.