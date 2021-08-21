Richard Torrez Jr. gets a day named after him during welcome home celebration

TULARE, Calif. (KSEE24/CBS47)- Olympic silver medalist Richard Torrez, Jr. received an official welcome home during a celebration that included a motorcade from his boxing club to a ceremony at Bob Mathias Stadium in Tulare Saturday.

The city of Tulare officially proclaimed August 21st as Richard Torrez, Jr. Day in the city of Tulare.

Torrez, Jr. represented the community of Tulare as part of Team USA at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. He defeated opponents from Algeria, Cuba, and Kazakhstan leading up to the final round against Uzbekistan’s Bakhodir Jalolov.

Renderings of a mural held in Torrez Jr.’s honor were unveiled at the Chamber of Commerce building alongside gold medalists Bob Mathias and Sim Iness.

Torrez Jr. said they are still talking to a lot of managers, promoters and making a game plan for when they will go pro.