KINGSBURG, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Thursday for Kingsburg’s Valley Health Team’s location opening day.

The Kingsburg Chamber of Commerce joined Valley Health Team officials, including Assemblymember Jim Patterson and Kingsburg Mayor Vince Palomar.

This Kingsburg Community Health Center is located at 121 W Sierra Street. According to the non-profit Valley Health Team, it opened its doors in 2015, offering medical and behavioral health services. Now, it provides adult and pediatric dental services, including routine preventative care, sealants, fillings, and extractions.

The non-profit said walk-ins are welcome, and same-day appointments are available.

In 2022, Valley Health Team provided health care services to over 37,000 patients, with approximately 81.5% of those patients at or below 200% of the federal poverty level, according to Valley Health Team.