CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The City of Clovis will be hosting its formal ribbon cutting on its new Senior Activity Center on November 18th, and everyone’s invited to attend.

The new facility is located at 735 Third Street in Clovis, near the intersections of Clovis Avenue and Third Street.

The event will run from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and will include the dedication ceremony, a live performance by the Clovis Chorale, lunch, and open house tours.

The center will officially open to the public the following Monday, November 20th, and will offer a variety of classes and programs.

Those classes will run Monday through Friday for seniors 50 and older, and participants don’t need to be Clovis residents to utilize the facility. Non-Clovis residents must pay $25 for an annual membership.

The new community resource spans 25,000 square feet and features a conference hall, commercial kitchen, art room, billiard room, classrooms, and a gym.

“We are looking forward to the opening of Landmark Square and to welcoming our community to the new Clovis Senior Activity Center. The new center represents Clovis’ commitment to our senior community and our investment in the future of our city, and we are grateful to our partners who helped make this new community resource possible,” said John Holt, City Manager of the City of Clovis.

The previous Senior Center was located at 850 Fourth Street and provided services and activities for local seniors for more than 40 years.

For more information on the center and the list of programs offered, you may visit www.ClovisSeniors.org or call 559-324-2750.