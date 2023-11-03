FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – A grand opening was held for Fresno’s “Love & Thai” restaurant in Southeast Fresno with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday.

David Rasavong formerly ran “Tasty Thai” in Fresno, but that restaurant was forced to close up shop following a series of racist rumors. Rasavong’s new location is at 4821 E Butler Avenue in Fresno.

Rasavong says the new name of the restaurant, “Love & Thai”, was inspired by those in the community who continued to give their support.

The ribbon cutting was held on Nov. 3 as The Fresno Center, Laotian American Community of Fresno (LACF), and Fresno City Councilmember Luis Chavez – along with many supporters of the restaurants’ business – were all present.

“Today is our grand opening – but for me, today it marks the end of a chapter that was filled with hate and the beginning of a new one that is filled with love,” David Rasavong, owner of Love and Thai.

The grand opening of Love & Thai continues through the weekend to “spread the love” until November 5, including giveaways, raffles, and prizes. The restaurant will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Monday – and closed on Tuesdays.