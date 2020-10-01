‘Review board without teeth’: London Wallace’s attorney says excessive force incident will go before a jury

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The attorney representing London Wallace in the excessive force claim following a 2019 arrest says his client is satisfied with the findings of the Office of Independent Review – but highlights that it took over a year to reach that conclusion.

In a statement released Thursday, less than five hours after the OIR report itself was publicly released, Nolan Kane wrote that a 30-second review of the body camera footage of the incident clearly shows excessive force.

Police bodycam footage of the incident showed officer Christopher Martinez repeatedly hit 17-year-old London Wallace.

As a result of this incident, my client was charged with a felony, while Officer Martinez was allowed to keep his job. Unfortunately, the OIR is a review board without teeth.

Attorney Nolan C. Kane

Kane added that he and his client look forward to taking the matter before a jury.

