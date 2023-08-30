FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Red Cross is all hands on deck as hurricane Idalia made landfall in northern Florida and help has arrived there from the Central Valley to help in the recovery efforts on the ground.

Red Cross Regional Communications Director, Taylor Poisall might be getting ready to head out there herself.

Taylor says the Red Cross has been responding to one disaster after the other, and that the Central California region has sent four volunteers already to Florida and soon more will be on the way.

“When we were impacted back a disaster folks will come from all over to help, so we try to do our part and return the favor,” she said.

She says they train for this all year and have a plan of response for hurricane recovery, once it’s safe to get to work.

Right now they’re stationed in Tallahassee Florida.

“We have to be careful when we send folks either pre-landfall or post-landfall when it comes to hurricanes so now that Idalia has made its way through Florida more red crossers are said to be on the way, and it’s possible I’ll be one of them on Friday,” she said.

Poisall says some volunteers respond to a hurricane once a year, helping put together storm evacuation centers and then turning them over into shelters for those unable to return home.

“We make sure to take care of people’s basic needs, have meals to eat, and especially emotional support… especially that folks are being impacted by disasters more and more. It’s really triggering and emotional,” she added.

They even have workers who are on standby to drive emergency response vehicles across the country if needed.

“This is the third to make landfall in the last year in Florida so unfortunately our teams there are very well-versed in Hurricane relief and recovery,” she said.

Right now the Central Valley Red Cross volunteers are spread out across disaster zones.

While four are in Florida, others are responding to wildfires.

With 11 in Maui, three in northern California, one in Washington, and one in San Diego after tropical storm Hilary.

“Red Cross has certainly been busy, so Central Valley folks are doing what they can to support whether it’s our own neighborhoods or across the country,” she said.

She says they always need more volunteers… even here in the Central Valley.