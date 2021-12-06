Retired Visalia chief of police passes away

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)  Retired Visalia chief of police Bruce McDermott has died, according to Visalia police.

Chief McDermott a native of Visalia died on December 3, McDermott began his career with the Visalia Police Department in 1973 and rose through the ranks being promoted to Chief in 1992.

Chief McDermott founded the Visalia Police Department’s Citizens Police Academy, the Department’s Chaplain Program, and the Gang Suppression Unit. 

On behalf of the men and women of the Visalia Police Department, “we thank Chief McDermott for his service and dedication. His legacy will live on in us each day as we continue to serve our city.”

