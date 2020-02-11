Retired Merced County K-9 deputy dies

MERCED, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A Merced County K-9 deputy has died, the Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

“It is with a heavy heart that the Merced County Sheriff’s Office announces the passing of retired K-9 Deputy Tyson. Tyson, a tan Belgian Malinois was born on June 14, 2008, in Germany,” the Sheriff’s Office said.

Tyson joined the ranks of the Merced County Sheriff’s Office in September of 2011 where he partnered with Deputy Adam Deniz.

Deniz and Tyson were a working team until January of 2016 when Tyson retired, the Sheriff’s Office said.

During Tyson’s career at the Sheriff’s Office, he played a vital role in the Patrol Bureau, SWAT Team, and many other special assignments. Tyson is responsible for the apprehension of hundreds of criminal offenders in Merced County. Tyson was a popular member of the Merced County Sheriff’s Office and widely known by the community at large. He was regularly a participant in public demonstrations as a Deputy K-9 for the Merced County Sheriff’s Office. His skill set, demeanor, and personality were often the most popular attraction when he was in public. Merced County Sheriff’s Office

After his retirement, Tyson lived with Deniz and his family as the family pet.

The Sheriff’s Office said he enjoyed his retirement life, becoming a big brother, playing with his little sisters, and continuing to play with his famous blanket.

The Sheriff’s Office said, “Tyson is gone but will never be forgotten. Rest easy our friend, we thank you for your service and your sacrifices.”

