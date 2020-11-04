Retired Judge Oliver Wanger talks about legal action after the election

FRESNO, California (KSEE) — Retired Judge Oliver Wanger talked Wednesday about possible legal actions after President Trump threatened legal action after the election. 

President Donald Trump says he’ll take the presidential election to the Supreme Court, but it’s unclear what he means in a country in which vote tabulations routinely continue beyond Election Day, and states largely set the rules for when the count has to end.

