ATWATER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The newest addition to Castle Air Museum’s fleet of restored military aircraft is now ready for visitors.

The Boeing F/A-18 Hornet, which arrived in sections on a special big rig in late August from Pensacola, Florida was restored and reassembled for permanent display when it arrived at the museum.

Aviation enthusiasts may also recognize this historic aircraft as a former U.S. Navy Blue Angel jet.

It joins nine dozen other vintage military aircraft from World War II, the Korean War, and the Vietnam conflict.

The public is invited to view this Super Hornet jet, along with other restored aircraft including bombers, helicopters, reconnaissance, transport units, and even a retired Air Force One airplane.

The museum, located at 5050 Santa Fe Drive in Atwater, is open daily from 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. and can be reached at 209-723-2178.