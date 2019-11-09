Restraining order case against Fresno Unified Board Trustee dropped

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – The restraining order case against Fresno Unified Board Member Terry Slatic was dropped Friday.

The court commissioner hearing the case dismissed it on the grounds it didn’t rise to level of violence or harassment according to the law.

Prior to Friday’s decision, testimony was heard from the Bullard High School cheerleading director, a Slatic staffer and from Slatic himself.

Each painted a much different picture of what took place on the July 10th meeting between Slatic and Bullard High School cheerleaders over the black face incident, sparking a video that circulated on social media showing a cheerleader wearing blackface makeup.

While the director testified she was scared and at times terrified of Slatic and later called police to file a report, the commission said it didn’t rise to what is needed by law for a restraining order.

Both Slatic and his staff member testified, telling the court he simply speaks the way he speaks and he was never was out of control. After the decision, both Slatic and the teen’s attorney spoke.

However, the trouble for the embattled school board member terry Slatic is far from over.

Slatic faces more court time ahead, including what he is calling the illegal censure of a board member.

Slatic says he’s just as confident in that case.

