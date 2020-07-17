Restaurants in Fresno can do outdoor dining without a permit, city says

In this May 27, 2020, photo, a worker at Brasserie Beck, a restaurant along K Street in downtown Washington, power washes the outdoor seating area. The nation’s capital is starting to reopen, Starting May 29, a tiny slice of pre-pandemic normality starts returning to the city as the three-month old coronavirus stay-home order is replaced by the first phase of a reopening plan(AP Photo/Jon Elswick)

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Restaurants in Fresno are now able to use walkways and parking lots to expand their operations outdoors – while remaining in line with the governor’s new emergency ordinance.

The announcement by Fresno City Councilmembers Luis Chavez and Mike Karbassi Thursday encourages business owners to work with their own property owner to develop a plan for their location.

“Given the second scaled back restrictions by the state, we want to announce that any restaurant can set up outside patio

dining on their property and not require a permit from the City,” said Chavez.

More information, including how businesses can submit the ‘Zone Clearance’ paperwork, click here.

