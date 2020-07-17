Restaurants in Fresno can do outdoor dining without a permit, city says

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Restaurants in Fresno are now able to use walkways and parking lots to expand their operations outdoors – while remaining in line with the governor’s new emergency ordinance.
The announcement by Fresno City Councilmembers Luis Chavez and Mike Karbassi Thursday encourages business owners to work with their own property owner to develop a plan for their location.
“Given the second scaled back restrictions by the state, we want to announce that any restaurant can set up outside patio
dining on their property and not require a permit from the City,” said Chavez.
More information, including how businesses can submit the ‘Zone Clearance’ paperwork, click here.
For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.