Restaurants could reopen in 1 week, Fresno County Health Department says

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — If COVID-19’s downward trend in Fresno County continues, restaurants could reopen as early as Sept. 29, Interim Health Officer Dr. Rais Vohra said Tuesday.

On Tuesday, Fresno County’s COVID-19 numbers officially moved into the “Red” tier — though the county has to sit with those numbers for another week before actually making the move into Red.

Being in the Red tier — or the “Substantial” risk tier — would allow for more businesses to reopen. The county’s move into Red on Tuesday represents one week’s worth of data. One week from Tuesday — Sept. 29 — businesses allowed to operate in the Red tier would be allowed to reopen.

All businesses that would be allowed to reopen, like restaurants, would open with modifications — like capacity limits and other safety measures.

Vohra added that K-12 schools in the county would be able to open — assuming we stay in Red — on Oct. 13. He said this would apply to all schools — whether or not they’ve applied for waivers already.

This is a developing story.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com