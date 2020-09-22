Restaurants could reopen in 1 week, Fresno County Health Department says

FRESNO COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — If COVID-19’s downward trend in Fresno County continues, restaurants could reopen as early as Sept. 29, Interim Health Officer Dr. Rais Vohra said Tuesday.

On Tuesday, Fresno County’s COVID-19 numbers officially moved into the “Red” tier — though the county has to sit with those numbers for another week before actually making the move into Red.

Being in the Red tier — or the “Substantial” risk tier — would allow for more businesses to reopen. The county’s move into Red on Tuesday represents one week’s worth of data. One week from Tuesday — Sept. 29 — businesses allowed to operate in the Red tier would be allowed to reopen.

All businesses that would be allowed to reopen, like restaurants, would open with modifications — like capacity limits and other safety measures.

Vohra added that K-12 schools in the county would be able to open — assuming we stay in Red — on Oct. 13. He said this would apply to all schools — whether or not they’ve applied for waivers already.

This is a developing story.

