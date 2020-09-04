Restaurant owners say they want leaders to listen: ‘Many of us are going out of business, some are barely hanging on’

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – A group of Fresno restaurant owners expressed how the last couple of months have affected their businesses during a press conference on Thursday, in an effort to get local leaders and Gov. Gavin Newsom to listen.

“Many of us are going out of business. Some are barely hanging on,” said Manny Perales, the co-owner of Yosemite Falls Cafe, who organized the rally.

He said after hearing Newsom’s announcement on Friday on the new color tier reopening strategy, he wanted to get business owners together.

“The news was really devastating to the small business owners in our county,” Perrales said.

He said he owns four Yosemite Falls Cafes and recently had to permanently close down High Sierra Grill. He said because of that, he had to let go of 30 employees.

“All the bills piled up for five months and I had to stop the bleeding,” he said.

Ben Stockle, the owner of Richard’s Prime Rib & Seafood, said they’ve been closed for five months.

“Do you guys have any idea what it’s cost us to keep the restaurant closed but still paying the bills? It’s costing us $13,000 a month to keep that restaurant going,” Stockle said.

County Board of Supervisor Steve Brandau and City Councilmember Garry Bredefeld attended the press conference.

It’s been two months since Gov. Gavin Newsom shut down indoor operations.

Chuck Van Fleet, the president of the California Restaurant Association Fresno Chapter and the owner of Vino Grille & Spirits, didn’t attend the press conference. But in an interview with KSEE24, he said while he and some other restaurant owners are fortunate enough to have an outdoor patio, not everyone does. He added that the smoke from the wildfires and the Central Valley heat doesn’t help.

“When you get over 100 degrees, some people don’t want to come out,” Van Fleet said. “Then you’re looking at ‘what are we going to do with our employees? How long are we going to keep them outside and running?’ Because we can’t jeopardize their health for anything.”

Under Newsom’s colored tier reopening strategy, Fresno County and most of the Central Valley fall under the purple tier, the most restrictive as far as reopening — this because of the high daily case rate and test positivity.

According to state data, Fresno County is seeing around 165 daily positive COVID-19 cases and a test positivity of 11%.

In order for the county to move into the red tier, which would allow for a 25% capacity indoors at restaurants, the county needs to lower its daily case number to no more than 70 new cases a day and its positivity rate to no more than 8%. They would have to be seeing those lower numbers for at least two consecutive weeks.

