FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – A Fresno restaurant caught on fire near the Tower District on Thursday morning, according to the Fresno Fire Department.

The Fresno Fire Department says, around 7:15 a.m. there were reports of smoke coming out from the roof of a building.

Firefighters say when they arrived at the scene they worked to put out the flames, where they were then able to locate where the fire and smoke originated from – resulting in it coming from the kitchen of Oggi Cosi Si Mangia on Van Ness and Olive. No injuries were reported.

The restaurant does not know when it will reopen.

This is still an ongoing investigation.